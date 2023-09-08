Gen Z can't believe what a $5k TV looked like in 1999

A nostalgic clip of a TV from the year 2000 has made waves across social media, with many people stunned to learn it cost $5,000 (£4,000) at the time.

The footage posted online shows guests arriving at a friend's New Year's house party, where they were told there was a "surprise" for them.

"I think you guys are going to be amazed," he said as they gasped in awe of the TV.

The clip has since garnered almost 5 million views and thousands more re-shares and comments.

"I can't imagine how hard it was to get that down the basement stairs without dropping it," one person said. "People don't remember how freaking heavy TVs were back in the day."



Another commented: "Aww! It really puts it into perspective though how drastically and quickly technology has changed & improved though. That was really not all that long ago, all things considered."

Meanwhile, a third suggested: "Just hold on to it for a few more years and sell it as a rare item for a million bucks."

Fast forward to 2023, and one viral TikTok left people feeling incredibly nostalgic over contents in a handbag from 2009.

Influencer @sophdoeslife found one of her old bags that she was planning to give to charity, but instead, found some throwback items still intact.

The classic British teenager staples including a phone sock, braided headbands, and a Claire's Accessories eyeshadow palette.

There's even a McDonald's straw with 2009 branding, and a label from a pack of Primark earrings - back when they branded as Opia.

