Twitch streamer GeorgeNotFound, real name George Davidson, has spoken out after sexual assault allegations were made against him.

The 27-year-old was accused by Caitibugzz, another streamer known for creating Minecraft videos, during a 30-minute live stream.

Caiti, 19, became emotional during the video, in which she retold the story of her assault. During the video, Caiti claimed she was inappropriately touched while she was intoxicated, saying he “slipped his hand under her clothes” by asking if she was “ticklish”.

Although she didn’t name GeorgeNotFound during the video, she later replied to a post on Twitter/X, confirming that he was the one she was talking about.

Responding to the stream on March 10, Davidson said: "I will be doing a very serious stream later today, this post is just to make that clear. I am gathering all the [information] and evidence to share.

"I have never and would never break someones sexual boundaries or assault anyone."

Caiti hit back on Twitter/X, posting a statement that read: “Because we both know what happened. That’s why I can sleep at night without scrambling for screenshots to try and twist. That’s why you’re scared, because me and every other creator know the truth.

“And you do too. That’s something you have to live with… I'm not scared of you anymore. i've been waiting so long to say this but you're a f***ing coward."

Speaking during a recorded 30-minute video posted on Twitch, Davidson discussed the accusations of inappropriate touching.

“It was also about half an hour till I started moving my hand further up,” he said. “And the way it’s phrased makes it seem like it happened pretty instantly and pretty quickly. There was nothing quick about it. It was very slow, and I was very cautious about it in making sure she was comfortable throughout the process. Me and Caiti were very touchy, very cuddly, and very slowly got more intimate.”

Later, on March 12, he wrote on Twitter: "Since reading Caiti’s newest post, my perspective on that night and my overall conclusion has massively changed as she introduced new information that I was not aware of at all before.

"I have much more I will say, but for now, Caiti I am sorry. I am so sorry. I really hope you can hear my words and try to understand that I did not have any bad intentions. That does not change the fact that you were hurt. I will be saying more soon."

