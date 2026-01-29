Glambot director Cole Walliser breaks silence over dismissive emails

Glambot director Cole Walliser has apologised after dismissive emails from a client attempting to book his services surfaced online.

Walliser rose to internet stardom through his prominence on the red carpet, capturing some of Hollywood’s biggest names – including Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande – using a high-speed camera and later sharing the footage with his 4.7 million Instagram followers.

Recently, a 2019 email exchange surfaced online showing bride and prospective client Yinka Animashaun requesting a quote from the Canadian photographer. The exchange shows Walliser emphasising that the Glambot is typically reserved for red carpet events and comes at a steep cost, ranging from $10,000 to $1 million.

"It is not cheap, if you feel like something like this might be within your budget range, then I am happy to discuss further," Walliser responded.

When Animashaun asked about the next steps, Walliser said: "Okay it's $300,000 and I'll take a 10% deposit to secure the gear and once I have the deposit I can do a contract."

The bride confirmed she will get back to him on Monday, to which Walliser quipped: "If you wanted to know how much it costs you just needed to ask, you don't need to pretend you are going to book it."

On Wednesday (28 January), Walliser addressed the emails, calling his tone "dismissive and curt".

"In 2019, I didn’t have a team around me. It was just myself," he explained. "I edited every single video. I answered every single email, and I was overwhelmed. But that is not an excuse. Everything lands on me."

Walliser also spoke about the social media hate he had received.

"I think the hardest part about all of this is being labelled racist," he said. "I’m half Chinese and growing up, issues of identity, race and belonging deeply affected me and I would never intend to inflict that onto anybody else."

"But I do understand that reading these emails, people could be upset, and assume bias, especially given the frequency at which people of colour can experience being dismissed, and so I take responsibility for my words, regardless of what my intent was," he continued.

Walliser signed off acknowledging his personal growth over the last seven years, emphasising that he "always wants to treat everybody with the respect they deserve".

"Clearly more could be done, and I can do better," he said. "And so that’s a thing that I want to focus on improving and just working towards being better…."

Walliser was soon flooded with hundreds of comments — some from people he knows personally — praising his character and accountability.

"To know you is to know the true you! You are the sweetest and kindest, most upstanding, hard-working man I know," one wrote. "Again, I’m a lucky girl! I LOVE YOU!"

Another quipped: "Beautiful accountability! We’ve all done and said things in the moment that we regret. Well said, dude!"

A third shared: "I was lucky you were the first person I met in Hollywood three years ago. You were welcoming, kind, respectful, and professional. Anyone who truly knows you knows how far this is from the truth. Mistakes happen!"

Meanwhile, another penned: "You are one of the kindest, most generous, high-energy, and genuinely fun people I’ve ever known, especially in this business.

"I’ve known you for over 20 years, and during some of my lowest moments, emotionally and financially, you never once took advantage of my vulnerability or turned a blind eye to someone in need," they continued.

Indy100 reached out to Cole Walliser for comment

