Glambot's Cole Walliser responds to that 'rude' J-Lo Golden Globes moment

Glambot director Cole Walliser has weighed in after Jennifer Lopez was labelled “rude” over a brief interaction at the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet.

A clip of J.Lo posing for Walliser’s high-speed camera went viral, with some viewers criticising her for minimal chitchat and limited eye contact.

But Walliser, the man behind those iconic slow-motion Glambot shots, says the backlash is overblown. He posted on TikTok that Lopez wasn’t rude, she was focused and the hectic carpet environment often leaves little time for small talk.

Walliser added he’s never felt disrespected by celebrities during Glambot shoots and urged fans to chill out.

Why not read...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.