Was Glambot's Cole Walliser at the Grammys?

The Grammys have come and gone for another year, but as always, the conversation didn’t stop when the awards wrapped. From celebrities using their platforms to speak out about ICE, to Cher’s now-infamous ‘Luther’ slip-up, attention quickly turned to who was (and wasn’t) in attendance.

One notable absence? Glambot founder Cole Walliser.

Walliser has become an internet star in his own right, regularly appearing at high-profile events where he captures celebrities gracing the red carpet. Using high-speed cameras slowed down in post-production, his signature Glambot videos have become a viral staple of awards season, offering fans cinematic, slow-motion moments of their favourite stars.

But eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Walliser appeared to be missing from the 2026 Grammys, with no trace of his viral footage circulating online.

Fuel was added to the speculation when Walliser’s most recent Instagram post turned out to be a hair brand advertisement, styled around getting "red carpet ready."

The post before that, however, was his now-viral apology video.

For those blissfully unaware, emails from 2019 resurfaced last month, showing a "dismissive" Walliser while responding to a potential customer who had hoped to book him for her wedding.

In a video addressing the emails, Walliser explained that at the time, he was operating entirely solo – handling everything from enquiries to shoots himself.

"I was overwhelmed. But that is not an excuse. Everything lands on me," he shared in his self-recorded clip, before later adding that he "always wants to treat everybody with the respect they deserve".

Following the apology, people who know Walliser personally entered the conversation, praising his real-life character. Many described him as "kind," "generous," and "genuine," while also commending the accountability he showed over emails that bizarrely resurfaced seven years later.

Comments on his recent video continue to poke fun at the mild controversy – despite far bigger issues unfolding elsewhere in the world.

Indy100 reached out to Cole Walliser for comment

