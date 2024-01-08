28 of the funniest Golden Globes 2024 memes from Jo Koy to Taylor Swift

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has become the biggest winner at this year's Golden Globe awards picking up five gongs including Best Drama, Best Director with Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr winning Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor respectively.

In the television categories Succession was the runaway success with four wins. Other titles that picked up numerous awards on the first big Hollywood event of the year were Poor Things, Barbie, Beef and The Bear.

This year's Globes were hosted by comedian Jo Koy whose monologue didn't get a rousing reception, especially judging from the reactions of the likes of Taylor Swift and Robert DeNiro.

As in usual Golden Globes fashion, it was a far more relaxed affair than what the Oscars and some of the biggest celebrities in the world including Jennifer Lawrence, Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner provided us with some truly exceptional viral moments.

As you can imagine the memes and reactions on Twitter/X were in overdrive and here are some of our favourites.

Safe to say, people did not like Jo Koy.













Jo Koy 🤝 Oppenheimer



Getting defensive about bombing

— Siddhant Adlakha (@SiddhantAdlakha) January 8, 2024









Taylor Swift Jo Koy reaction shot vs Taylor Swift Jim Gaffigan reaction shot pic.twitter.com/mKRf42cQFc

— Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) January 8, 2024

















Jo Koy at the Golden Globes pic.twitter.com/Y65cnisOiX

— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 8, 2024





“I was sent down to see about these Golden Globes jokes. See who’s making them.” pic.twitter.com/W9yvKuwQfi

— Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) January 8, 2024





















Jennifer Lawrence could have stolen the show if she had followed through with this.























Cillian Murphy needs to be protected at all costs.





bradley cooper seeing cillian win best actor



pic.twitter.com/vCSlu2QwOI

— immaterial🫧 (@ungodlyandroid) January 8, 2024





me arriving at the plans i made when i was feeling extroverted #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/xEvjbzEEvh

— anna (@fIeabcgs) January 8, 2024









cillian murphy should not have to see amy schumer

— bald ann dowd (@ali_sivi) January 8, 2024

















What did Jared Leto do?





jared leto what did you do to your table mates pic.twitter.com/EeFlIiJ2x5

— nicole boyce (@nicolewboyce) January 8, 2024





People were loving The Bear and Succession's vibes on the night.





how it feels to be a fan of The Bear and Succession rn pic.twitter.com/F1RZwo6ev4

— grace (@gracesftdt) January 8, 2024









being a fan of The Bear and Succession tonight feels like this pic.twitter.com/MG9nRma8ip

— ✩ (@drshpherd) January 8, 2024

















Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's kiss will probably win best picture next year.

Imelda Staunton has some answering to do.

People got way too much satisfaction from Bradley Cooper not winning anything for The Maestro.









Not a meme this but Brie Larson pretty much summed up how most people would feel if they met Jlo.

If last night was anything to go by then this will be the internet for the next few months.





Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.