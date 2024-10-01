Singer shares chilling recollections after attending Diddy party aged just 16

Singer Good Fridae claimed she was once invited to a Diddy party at the age of 16 when she met the star at a record store signing autographs for his 1999 album Forever.

She alleged to the US Sun thather friend asked the rapper what hotel he was staying at to which he replied: "Actually, I'm having a party, you girls should come."

When Fridae told him they didn't have IDs, he reportedly assured them that the party had no ID checks.

Despite the then-teen not thinking it was "a good idea," her friend and Diddy's security reportedly tried to convince her. Fridae alleged that a security guard told the pair there were "two different parties" and they were "only invited to the one right now and would be asked to join the other party later".

Once the two friends were at the party, she claimed "no phones" were allowed and one of the locked rooms guarded by security was forbidden.

Fridae went on to claim there "was a lot of sex going on," adding: "There wasn't anyone underage, but a lot of dancers and hired people that were there," she continued. "[...] There were more men than women, everyone was drinking or doing lines of coke."

She highlighted that she did not see any celebrities engaging in "those activities" but "a lot of executives" were "with the girls".

Fridae alleged partygoers were having sex "in chairs, corners and anywhere they could".

Good Fridae claimed there "was a lot of sex going on" / @good.fridae, Instagram

It comes after a former East Hampton Star reporterclaimed he once snuck into a Diddy party back in 1999 when he overheard a group of men discussing getting ready for Puffy's Barbeque.

A young woman approached Chris and suggested using a name she saw on the guest list, 'Ted Ammon'.

Their plan succeeded and before long, they were surrounded by A-listers including Jay Z, Busta Rhymes and Ivanka Trump at Diddy's mansion.

"Naked and topless women filled the swimming pool and models handed out champagne. The line for food was agonizingly slow, but worth it: I’ve yet to find a better-tasting hot dog," he shared with the New York Post.

The partygoer made clear that he did not see any "lubricant, no sex toys, and no 'pink cocaine'" as detailed in the lawsuit. There was no mention of any 'freak offs' either.

Indy100 reached out to Diddy's attorney for comment

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.