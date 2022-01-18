Chocolates can be a goodwill gesture for many things, but causing a disastrous amount of damage to someone else’s car is not one.

A viral TikTok clip that racked a whopping 5.1 million views had many people fooled after the user claimed to have returned to their car to find a box of chocolates and a note to apologise for the damage.

Now, we know what you’re thinking: Perhaps it was a minor scrape? Or a small fixable bump?

No. Instead, the Coxy (@coxy.official) revealed the entire left-hand exterior completely destroyed. The mirror was struck off, the windows were smashed in and the entire side of the car was dented.

The TikToker jokingly claimed to have received a note alongside the box of Cadbury’s Heroes, that read: “Sorry for the damage on your car. Can’t afford to fix it, but here’s some chocolates instead.”

@coxy.official Atleast I got chocolates #fyp #chocolates #gesture

The viral clip had many people fooled, but fortunately for the driver, it appeared to be a spoof set in a scrapyard and using a fellow TikToker’s audio.

Referring to the American narration, one eagle-eyed viewer said: “I didn’t know they have Walmart in the UK.”

That being said, the viral clip still managed to rile up thousands more gullible users.

“It’s the thought that counts,” one joked, while another added: “That ain’t a car no more bae, hate to break it to you.”

“Well at least they acknowledged they did it,” one user commented.

The original clip by @isanaguy showed a similar encounter. The woman explained how she had nipped into Walmart to grab some shopping but was left furious upon return after discovering a scratch on the side of her car.

Rather than leave a note with necessary details for insurance purposes, the culprit left an informal peace offering of two Hershey’s chocolate bars.

“That’s like putting a band-aid on a bullet wound,” one stated, while another added: “Leaving a note without information is more offensive than just running.”

Indy100 has reached out to the TikTok user for comment.