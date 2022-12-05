A video mashing up Gordon Ramsay’s cooking show Hell’s Kitchen and Breaking Bad has gone viral on Twitter - and it’s seriously well made.



The video, which was first uploaded by YouTube channel Alternative Cuts, starts with a trailer for “Breaking Kitchen.”

It shows Ramsay sharpening cooking knives while Walter White (played by Bryan Cranston) grabs a knife before storming out of a building engulfed by flames.

After that, the scene shifts to Ramsay surrounded by the cooking contestants for his show.

“Chef Ramsay has just announced that this year’s winner will be his protege and the next head chef at Gordon Ramsay’s Steak in Las Vegas,” the video’s voiceover said.

The camera then pans over to the contestants, including White, who is decked out in a bowler hat and sunglasses.

“You’re 45 minutes starts now; let’s go,” Ramsay said.

And as the contestants run to their respective stations to begin firing up their stoves to get cooking, White appears confused about what’s happening.

One contestant in the video, named “Antonio,” revealed that he was ready to win the competition.

Then Tuco Salamanca (played by Raymond Cruz), a drug distributor and kingpin in Breaking Bad who also participates in the competition, spoke his mind.

“ Face to face, toe to toe, eye to eye… you hit me, I hit you. Best man wins,” Salamanca said as he chopped up the ingredients for his meal.

White, who seemed a bit overwhelmed at the beginning of the competition, now thinks the competition is just “basic chemistry.”

Wearing a yellow hazmat suit, White can be seen grabbing lab chemicals and placing them in test tubes as people around him cook food.

“Elements, they combine and turn into compounds,” he continued as he began using a mortar and pestle to grind dry ingredients up.

Towards the end of the video, the contestants have around 45 seconds to finish up their meals.

Ramsay was bewildered at Salamanca, who seemed to need “performance enhancers” to carry out the task as he appeared to snort something.

Still perplexed at what he’s witnessing, Ramsay catches White walking around the area to ensure “the cooking zone is not contaminated.”

“A fly, I get it seems insignificant. But trust me, the batch will be good for nothing if we don’t clear the contaminant,” White explained before falling from the top of a refrigerator.

The people seemed to agree that this video mashup was expertly done and believed that the content creator deserves an award.

One person wrote: “Golden globe for this edit, hahaha.”

“This is art. I’m not even joking,” another added.

A third wrote: “I can sleep happily after watching this. Daaaamn.

“Such attention to detail.”

Alternative Cuts has shared other mashed-up videos of Breaking Bad to its YouTube page, “Spider-Man breaks bad” and of Salamanca using the Marvel Universe’s “Infinity Stones” in an effective way.

