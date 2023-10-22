Gordon Ramsay has been mercilessly mocked online after sharing the supposedly inspirational advice he received from his father-in-law.

The celebrity chef was talking about getting the money together for his first flat with partner Tana back in the day, when he asked her father, Chris Hutcheson, for a loan.

Speaking to Jake Humphrey on the High Performance Podcast, the celebrity chef recalled how he asked Tana’s father, Chris Hutcheson, for a £20,000 loan to buy a flat.

“We were young, we were stupid, we were skint,” Ramsay said.

He explained how he took his father-in-law out for a meal and asked him about lending money, despite driving around in a “flash” Porsche at the time.

“He said ‘Okay, here’s what I’ll do. I’ll have another lunch with you when you sell your Porsche,’” the chef said.

“I thought, you f***er. But, you clever f***er. Here I am driving around in a flash 911, and we didn’t even have a house, a flat, a roof over our heads. It was the best advice he ever gave me: Sell your f***ing Porsche.”

Safe to say, people didn’t exactly find the story about selling a Porsche to fund a deposit all that relatable.

There were people queuing up to take the mickey on social media after Humphrey posted the clip on Twitter/X, with one writing: “Great advice, just going to sell my Porsche and ask for £20,000 so I can buy a place to live. Housing crisis solved.”

Another joked: “This is an incredibly powerful message. If you need money, don’t just sponge off someone else. No. Sell your Porsche. Really hit home, this one.”













Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter