Greggs lets sausage rolls and bakes go cold on purpose, former employee reveals

Greggs lets some of its food go cold on purpose, a former employee has revealed.

Speaking on Channel 5 documentary Inside Greggs: Britain’s Best Bakery, James Oldfield, who used to manage one of its stores said the food is so cheap because they don’t spend time keeping things warm.

He said: “The reason Greggs can have such reasonable prices is they’re not charged VAT if they’re not keeping them warm. They’re just baking them fresh.”

And according to LADBible, Greggs previously confirmed this in a statement in 2019.

The chain explained: “We sell savouries which are freshly baked in our shop ovens then put on the shelf to cool. We don’t keep them in a heated environment, use heat-retaining packaging, or market them as hot because of this.

“As bakers, we believe that baking our savouries fresh each day gives customers the best quality product.

“If the sausage rolls and bakes were kept hot after they had been baked, then they would be subject to VAT and the customer would have to be charged a higher price, in the same way, that we charge VAT on our hot sandwiches which are kept in a heated cabinet and are subject to VAT.”

Goodness. We better start timing our trips to the bakery well to get the freshest bakes.