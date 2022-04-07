A Greggs employee has unveiled what working at the quintessentially British bakery is really like, along with the most annoying customer demand

In a viral TikTok that's garnered almost 400,000 views, Ellie Thomas (@elliethomas544) revealed what "working at Greggs for over two years" has taught her.

She kickstarted her tell-all with a jab against her 4:30am alarm for the early shifts, saying, "it never gets easier." Ellie then revealed that she has "permanent scars and burns from boiling hot baking trays", adding that she will never leave "because Greggs has become a part of your life now."

The TikTok user then shared her pet peeve, which was the question: "Why can't you just heat my steak bake up for me?"

Fellow Greggs workers chimed in on the conversation, with one slamming a common coffee question from customers: "Naaaaaaah the worst one is 'can I just have a coffee' – 'what coffee? – 'Just a normal one.'"



Many employees related to Ellie's comment about having permanent burns. One user claimed to have worked at the bakery for two years and said they've "got a massive scar on my arm from them trays."

A third expressed their hatred towards their so-called "sandwich shifts."

"The worse part for me is the sandwich shifts," they said. "I can't put into words how much I hate making them."

Other former Greggs employees declared how much they missed working there, especially for the company's 50 per cent discount.

The popularity of the bakery chain prompted a bizarre new direction in form of a limited edition Primark collaboration.

The collection consisted of 11 unique pieces that went on sale in 60 Primark stores back in February. Birmingham's Primark also opened a new 130-seat "Tasty by Greggs" cafe to celebrate the launch.

