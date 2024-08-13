Greta Gerwig hints at Barbie sequel

Barbie director Greta Gerwig has hinted at the possibility of a sequel based on Ken.

Barbie immediately became an international sensation back in July 2023, selling $1 billion in tickets in just three weeks.

Now, Gerwig lifted the lid on whether a Ken sequel could be on the horizon. The director told the "60 Minutes" correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi she couldn't comment on whether there are plans for the film but wouldn't rule it out.

"I mean, the truth is, you know. I guess we’ll see," Gerwig smirked.

Elsewhere, Gerwig and filmmaker Noah Baumbach said Ryan Gosling was always in mind to play Ken in Barbie. They even penned his name next to the character's lines in the first draft.

"We had way too much material for Ken. We would write, and write, and write," Gerwig explained, to which Baumbach told Gerwig not to "give it away."

Barbie

Earlier this year, Gosling confessed that his daughters, Esmerelda and Amada to wife and fellow actor Eva Mendes, had not yet watched the highest-grossing film of 2023 just yet.

He joked to E! News at the Santa Barbara Film Festival that he's unsure whether "[anyone] should watch [their] father as Ken."

"I don’t know what age is a good age to see your father do that. It gets pretty crazy," he added. "They’ve seen little parts of it, and they came to set one day when I did a big musical number."

"I knew that they loved it because they kept saying at first, 'Hey, can we go to Target?'" he recounted. "And we go to Target, and then they’d slowly go by the Barbie aisle. And my wife and I sort of realised, 'Okay, I think it’s time to let them have Barbies.'"

"And no interest in Ken, which was pretty interesting, too," he humoured.

