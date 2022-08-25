Not only is Greta Thunburg the driving voice behind climate change protests across the world, but she’s also able to travel through time – at least, according to the internet.

An 120-year-old photograph has reemerged on social media, which some are using as 'evidence' to claim that Thunberg was knocking about in the 19th century.

Thunburg and the woman in the image bear more than a passing resemblance to each other, and it’s genuinely convinced some social media users that Thunburg is capable of passing through time.

The image in question was taken by photographer Eric Hegg. It shows three young people working in a gold mine in the Yukon territory, Canada.

None of the young people in the picture are named, and it’s led some to speculate about conspiracy theories.

The picture first went viral in 2019, but the image is doing the rounds again.

“I'm not one for conspiracy theories but she is 100 per cent a time traveller,” one wrote.

“'So 'Greta Thunberg' is in a photo from 120 years ago, and it's my new favourite conspiracy. Greta's a time traveller, from the future, and she's here to save us.”

Could Greta be a time traveller? Getty/Eric A Hegg/University of Washington Libraries

It comes after Greta made a memorable appearance at Glastonbury festival earlier this summer, calling on society to take on its “historic responsibility to set things right” with the global climate crisis.

Speaking from the Pyramid Stage, the 19-year-old environment activist told the crowd she feels there is still hope for the world to choose a path which is “sustainable” and “leads to a future for everyone”.