Groom's short but explicit wedding vows shock TikTok viewers

Social media is in uproar after a video showed one groom's lazy attempt at wedding vows.

Although his wife laughed it off (but whether she actually found it funny is another question), both those at the wedding and those watching on their phones didn't find it so funny.

During the outdoor ceremony, the groom started (and ended) his vows saying, "I promise to smack that a** every chance I get, boo-yah!"

As he laughed at his own unfunny comment the groom then added, "That's all I got."

The officiant tried to help the groom correct himself quickly and repeatedly asked him if he was "sure" that was all he had prepared.

While in the crowd of attendees, you can hear someone say "C'mon Cody."

The officiant then asked, "That's what you're going out with?"

"We've made it this long," was the groom's reply.

"FELLAS, this is your sign to go write those vows…now," the video caption read.

The video was posted to TikTok by Samuel Foree (@ckentertainmentservices) and has racked up over 8 million views in the past few days.

@ckentertainmentservices I promise to smack that 👋 FELLAS, this is your sign to go write those vows…now 🤣🫶 #ckent #weddingfilmmaker #sheehans #farmlife #vows

The comments were expectedly shocked at the groom's vows.

"Even if that's the kind of humour they have together. The wedding vows should've been serious," one viewer wrote.

"I would probably cry, he didn't care enough about her to write vows??" Another comment read.

Many couldn't believe the groom didn't get the hint from the officiant.

"The officiant looks so disappointed," wrote one.

While another read, "even the officiant tried to help out."

There were also women saying that if they were the bride they would become a "runaway bride".

This isn't the first (and unlikely the last) a groom has done something in bad taste at their wedding. Back in October, one groom faced backlash for his 'Help Me' vows.

