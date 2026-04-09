GTA 6 will apparently 'produce real-life millionaires' through gameplay

The countdown is on for one of the most significant releases in gaming history, Grand Theft Auto 6.

Anticipation for GTA 6 has reached unprecedented levels, with gamers scouring the internet for leaks, trailers, maps, and pre-order information.

And now, it appears the game’s impact could extend far beyond entertainment. According to one claim, it could even make players wealthy. Worth the wait, we'd say.

Set to launch in November, Gerard 'HipHopGamer' Williams (HHG) has offered fans a potential glimpse of what’s to come.

In a discussion with PC Gamer, HHG hinted not only at a possible celebrity cameo in GTA 6 but also suggested players might be able to earn real money.

"You’ve never seen a game like this, and this game will produce millionaires," he shared in a street interview.

"We're living in a time where UGC (user-generated content) is a major thing. It's wise and it's worth the wait, because when it does come – especially on PC – if you thought GTA 5 was crazy, especially with the RP servers and everything that they're doing, you ain't seen nothing yet," he added.

"And like I said, it will produce millionaires."

Elsewhere, Rockstar has ambitious plans for GTA 6 that are expected to leave fans "astonished," according to CEO Strauss Zelnick. Marketing for the game is set to begin this summer, though he told CNBC: "We don't spend money on marketing until we're pretty close to release."

Meanwhile, when Variety asked Zelnick about recent rumours of GTA 6 not having a physical release at launch to avoid any further leaks, he replied: "That's not the plan."

Indy100 reached out to Rockstar for comment

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.