Couple that dressed as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for Halloween in 2020 go viral

A few months ago, the idea of musician Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce dating wouldn’t have crossed many people’s minds.

But now, one couple is going viral after it emerged they dressed up as the pair for Halloween a whole three years ago and way before the rumoured celebrity pair were a thing.

In 2020, Makayla and Nick Stephens dressed up as the celebrity couple, years before Swift and Kelce got together, and now their holiday photo has gone viral.

Swift and Kelce were first thought to be romantically linked last month. Since then, rumours have been fuelled by Swift’s attendance at Kansas City Chiefs games, whom Kelce plays for.

Makayla shared the photo of herself and husband Nick dressed as the celeb couple on Instagram on 31 October 2020.

In the caption, she wrote: “I don’t know any world in which Taylor Swift + Travis Kelce would be in the same room together, but apparently in this one they’re married?”









The post has been liked more than 13,000 times as people can hardly believe the bizarre prophecy that seems to have occurred.

One person commented: “Girl go buy a lottery ticket.”

“I absolutely adore this is so perfect like the odds are crazy this is Simpson level predictions,” another suggested.

Another wrote: “Wow y’all are fortune tellers!”

Someone else joked: “Hey maybe this Halloween you should dress up as me and Trevor Zegras.”

