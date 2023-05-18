Harry Potter fan left 'disgusted and appalled' by fanfiction play

A Harry Potter fan was reportedly angered by a fanfiction play in which one actor told audience members to "suck his balls".

The Spontaneous Potter performance took place on 13 May at the Salisbury Arts Centre, with one diehard Harry Potter fan telling the Salisbury Journalthey left early as the performance wasn't what they expected.

"It’s not really what I paid £20 each for a ticket for, not what I think many people around me really thought that they paid for. We decided to leave early, it wasn’t anything to do with Harry Potter," Victoria told the outlet.

"It was just a group of four people that were doing some improvised comedy, and it had no bearing on Harry Potter."

"The first thing that the main character said when opening the show was, 'I have never watched a single Harry Potter film or read a single Harry Potter book,'" she went on to tell the Swindon Advertiser.



The audience then allegedly gasped, to which the actor replied, "and you can suck my balls!"

She later requested a refund on her ticket but has not yet received a response.

Despite this, The Spontaneous Players’ website, does disclaim the show was "an entirely improvised wizarding comedy play, based on an audience suggestion of a fanfiction title."



The Spontaneous Players told Indy100: "We have performed Spontaneous Potter: The Unofficial Improvised Parody over 500 times to over 100,000 people across the UK, and at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival for seven years now.

"We’ve headlined improv festivals, achieved a slew of five-star reviews, and won a Scottish Comedy Award for the show. It is a critically-acclaimed, unofficial Potter parody show."

They continued: "It has always been clearly labelled as a 16+ parody show, which contains adult language. This is evident from reading the marketing blurb on our website and on all third-party sites. The 16+ age rating and adult language warning is made clear to all customers when purchasing tickets.

"We also offer a family-friendly children’s version of the show, for ages 5+."

