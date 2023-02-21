'Whatever, I'll be dead': JK Rowling unbothered by impact of trans views on legacy

JK Rowling has admitted she 'doesn't care' what impact her views about transgender people will have on her 'legacy'.

The author appears on new podcast, The Witch Trials of JK Rowling, where she discusses the impact her comments have had on her career.

"What a pompous way to live your life walking around thinking 'What will my legacy be?'", she says, adding that she's not afraid to 'get off her pedestal'. "Whatever, I'll be dead!"

