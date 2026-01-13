Why are mysterious Harry Styles posters popping up in major cities?

Is it a tour? A new album? A new secret project?

Harry Styles has sent fans into a frenzy after a series of cryptic posters began appearing across major cities around the world, sparking widespread speculation that a major announcement could be imminent.

On 12 January, fans began taking to social media to share sightings of the mysterious displays appearing in their neighbourhoods.

Despite appearing in different formats, from towering billboards to digital screens, the posters all feature the same striking imagery: a crowd of people accompanied by the statement, "WE BELONG TOGETHER".

A website carrying the same message shows footage of an adoring crowd, with no additional context apart from a small copyright notice reading 2026 Sony Music Entertainment at the bottom of the page.

Clicking through the site directs viewers to a WhatsApp chat, opening a business conversation with Harry Styles HQ (HSHQ).

Fans are then prompted to follow another link, where they are asked to input their contact details, further fuelling theories that an announcement is on the way.

The campaign was first brought to wider attention by a Styles fan account, which shared updates from across the globe. The X/Twitter account posted examples from New York, Palermo, São Paulo and Berlin, suggesting the posters are part of a coordinated international rollout.

Soon after, TikTok was flooded with similar sightings, leaving fans excitedly speculating about what could be coming next.

"We are so back," one fan quipped, sharing a montage of the posters from around the world.

Another eagle-eyed passerby spotted a small but telling detail on one display, which reads, "see you very soon".





Many fans are convinced the campaign is teasing an upcoming tour, and with it, the inevitable scramble for tickets.

"I hope he does not release tour dates soon, cause i have $2!!!!!!" one joked.

Another added: "Can‘t wait, but my credit card definitely wants to wait."

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "My credit card is still processing Zayn and Louis’s tickets and now Harry?!!! What am I going to do?!!"

Indy100 reached out to Harry Styles' representative for comment

