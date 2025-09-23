The fashion set love a high-street-designer collaboration, and the new pièce de résistance that's got people talking isn't a brand - but rather, a person.

Harry Lambert, best known for being the stylist to Harry Styles (who, let's face it, is a fashion icon in his own right), has just launched a brand new collection with Zara - and it's showing love to all things Disney.

Zara

Lambert is all about the eccentric, and he's responsible for some of Styles' most playful looks - from his 2023 Grammys rainbow dungarees, to the purple feather boa that'll go down in A-list style history, as well as the star's expansive collection of oversized blazer co-ords.

Other names on his styling hit list include Barry Keoghan, Emma Corrin, and Eddie Redmayne.

It's not Lambert's first collection with Zara either, releasing his 'Cutie Circus' collection in 2024, featuring plenty of colourful knitwear, fit for a pop star.

And while the Disney collection features more familiar faces in the form of Mickey Mouse and Daisy Duck, it still feels true to the style of his most high-profile clients.

The collaboration launches on 25 September, and features everything from cardigans, to graphic t-shirts, and even a few party season pieces that will undoubtedly be the first to sell out.

Items include a pink, bow dress, a Minnie-inspired sweater-vest with red and pink spots, and a Peter Pan-collar shirt.

In particular, a blue and red striped cardigan, and an aqua cardigan featuring Daisy Duck's signature pink bows are set to be the stars of the show.

There's pieces available in menswear too, including a 'Goofy For You' cap, and retro-style Mickey Mouse sweater.

Zara

From the initial photos, we've also spotted that items from the collection purchased from The Corner Shop at London's Selfridges come in a collectible Mickey bag.

While some have pointed out the poor timing of the collection amid Disney's ongoing controversy following the now-reversed suspension of Jimmy Kimmel, the general consensus is that frankly, we want everything.

"Amazing!! Another collab that will be a success", one person wrote.

"You are a star!", echoed another.

"My worlds are colliding", a third acknowledged.

The Zara x Harry Lambert x Disney collection will be both online and in stores, but we'll warn you; run, don't walk.

