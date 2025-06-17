Why are celebrity lookalike contests suddenly everywhere?

There has never been a better time to have a showbiz doppelganger...

That's because in an unexpected turn of events, celebrity lookalike contests of the internet's favourite 'it' boys, such as Timothee Chalamet, Harry Styles, Paul Mescal, Dev Patel, Zayn Malik, Jeremy Allen White, and popped up all over the place last year - with more taking place in 2025, like the Pedro Pascal lookalike contest.

All of the different contests have been going viral on social media, with viewers giving their verdicts on which contests resemble the star the most.

And as well as winning the coveted title, there are also other prizes up for grabs.

Where did the celebrity lookalike contest craze start?

It all began when a New York City-based contest was launched to find a Timothee Chalamet lookalike, with a Partiful invite going viral online along with posters being put up across the city.

We have YouTuber Anthony Po to thank, who organised the contest, which had a $50 cash prize and a crown for the winner.

The contest took place near Washington Square Park on October 27, and drew in a large crowd of people eager to see if any of the contestants were the spitting image of the Dune actor.

Chalamet himself even made a surprise appearance, while the winner of the contest was Miles Mitchell, a 20-year-old student.

Videos from the Timothee Chalamet lookalike quickly went viral on social media and inspired others to organise their own lookalike contests for their favourite celeb.

Here's all the ones we know about so far:

Most recent NYC lookalike contest for Pedro Pascal

@kyleinwunderland NYC is so random 😂 #pedropascal #lookalike #nyc #fyp

The lookalike contests are officially back for 2025, it seems, as there was recently a lookalike contest in New York for The Last of Us actor Pedro Pascal on June 15.

The contest was put on to celebrate the Mexican restaurant Son Del North’s first anniversary, with crowds gathering on the Lower East Side of Manhattan - clearly not put off by the rainy weather.

The prizes? First place won a $50 cash prize in addition to one year of free burritos, then there was $50 and $25 gift cards for second and third place, and free bean and cheese burritos for the top ten.

After 26 hopefuls took part, in the end it was Pedro number five, real name is George Gountas, who was crowned the winner, and he told The Independent that he entered the contest because his co-workers at The Daily Show told him that he looked like Pascal.

The Harry Styles lookalike contest in London

London was calling for anyone who looked like former One Direction singer Harry Styles in a contest that was organised by Journalist Katrina Mirpuri who told the BBC the reason why she started it was because "people need to have some fun after all the dreary news we're having".

The contest took place in Soho Square on November 9, and Oscar Journeaux, a 22-year-old musician, was crowned the winner and won the £50 grand prize.

Beer and wine were awarded to the other categories, and haircare products from the brand Wavy were awarded to the best hair winner.

@dazed Replying to @mads ⋆⭒˚.⋆ We caught up with Oscar, the winner of London’s Harry Styles lookalike competition - do you see the resemblance? 👀 #harrystyles #lookalike

The Paul Mescal lookalike contest in Dublin

He's an Irish national treasure, so it's no surprise that there was a Paul Mescal lookalike contest in Dublin on November 7, organised by Marcus O’Laoire.

Contests were required to recite the famous line of dialogue from the actor's breakout role in the series Normal People (“You look really well”).

In the end, the winner was Jack Wall O’Reilly who won the crowd over with his impression as well as his 'Earbuds Paul' outfit and was handed a giant cheque made out for €20 “or three pints".

And the contest even got the attention of the Gladiator II star, as Mescal revealed in an interview with Absolute Radio "I found out about this while I was in Dublin," when he was shown the contestants.





@dublinsfm104 The winner of the Paul Mescal look-alike competition and now officially the ‘Middle Aisle Mescal’ was Jack from Ennis is Co. Clare!😂 Spitting image of him with the cap !! The prize he got was either €20 or 3 pints 🤣 #paulmescal #dublin #paulmescalireland #smithfield #nromalpeople #irishtiktok #paulmescaledit #irish





The Dev Patel lookalike contest in San Francisco

Hundreds gathered at Dolores Park in San Franciso on November 10 to attend and see the hopefuls at the Dev Patel lookalike contest.

Organised by friends Sitara Bellam, Tasnim Khandakar and Sahana Rangarajan, they created a social media flyer with Patel’s face and a QR code linking to an invitation to the event on the party planning app Partiful.

In the end, Jaipreet Hundal, a 25-year-old from San Jose was announced as the winner who most resembled the Oscar winner and won $50, flowers and a small monkey statue - a reference to Patel’s directorial debut film Monkey Man.





@kombuchabaee Winner at the endd 🎀🎀 i guess no one got the memo ab the afterparty at my place #sanfrancisco #sf #devpatel #california #dolorespark #missiondolores #skins #celebrity #lookalike #devpatelookalike





The Zayn Malik lookalike contest in New York

Another former One Direction lookalike contest was hosted over the weekend, this time for Zayn Malik in the Bushwick neighbourhood of Brooklyn, organised by Jaz Arnold who was inspired by the viral Timothée Chalamet contest.

Shiv Patel was named the winner of the contest and won a free tattoo. Upon winning, he said he had been "waiting for this moment since high school," Metro.co.uk reported.

Though when asked what his favourite One Direction song was, Patel dodged the question saying how could he "possibly choose".

@lrobinn still thinking about the last guy 🤭 i’d say the zayn malik lookalike competition was a success #zaynmalik #bushwick #nyc









The Jeremy Allen White lookalike contest in Chicago

There were over 50 contestants who turned up to a Jeremy Allen White lookalike contest in Chicago on Saturday (November 16) - the city is also where Allen's latest role in the TV series “The Bear" is set.

The prizes included $50 and a pack of cigarettes in homage to White's character Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto in the show.

In the end, the winner was 37-year-old mental health therapist Ben Shabad, the Chicago Sun-Timesreported.

@healthy.bird 60 Jeremy Allen Whites showed up





Could we see more celebrity lookalike contests in the future? Given how popular they've been, it's a case of not if, but when.

