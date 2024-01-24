Former First Lady and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has seen her statement on Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's Oscar snubs backfire spectacularly on X/Twitter.

The 2024 Academy Award nominations were announced on Tuesday and the biggest talking point is proving to be the omission of both Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig for their acting and directing work on Barbie.

The film, which has gone on to be a huge success and is now one of the highest-grossing movies ever, was nominated in numerous categories including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling and Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrera.

However, the apparent snub of Robbie and Gerwig has created a huge debate on social media which is now attracting comment from actual politicians.

On Wednesday afternoon, Clinton took to X/Twitter to write: "Greta & Margot, While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you. You’re both so much more than Kenough. #HillaryBarbie."

Not sure what she was trying to attempt with that hashtag or what the intention of the post was but whatever she hoped to achieve has been about as successful as her 2016 election campaign and has been roasted.

One person said in response: "You know quite a bit about expecting to win but falling short, I expect."

Another said: "This is so cringe."

A third added: "What the f**k is going on man this isn’t even funny I’m losing my mind."

And the responses just kept on coming.

















Regardless of whether you liked Barbie or not or even if you think Robbie and Gerwig should have been nominated for Oscars, we should probably start thinking about giving this debate a rest already.

