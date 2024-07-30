A woman on TikTok has been flooded with praise after sharing a little insight into her dating journey. More specifically, changing her Hinge location to the Olympic Village in Paris where all the athletes are currently housed.

In a clip that's racked up over 14.3 million views from curious TikTokers, Sofia Elizabeth (@sofiaelizabethsbackup) lifted the lid on her online dating ventures.

"Whoever said to change your location to the 'Olympic Village' currently in Paris to match with an Olympian, I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for adding to the 'lore' that I will tell my future children about," she joked, with claims she has already "kicked it off" with an athlete.

"When it was their time to shine in their sport, they didn't just shine, they won. They won the first gold medal for the United States of America - that's my match baby, that's my match," Sofia continued.

It didn't take long for thousands of fellow TikTokers to chime in on the action, urging Sofia to share the finer details and how she pulled off her search successfully.

"The Olympic colours being your wedding colours, get it girl," one humoured, while another added: "This is the only level of delusion and manifestation I need in my life from everyone around me. U SLAYED QUEEN!"









Sofia beckoned to TikTokers' calls by providing a tutorial in a follow-up clip.

She explained how she simply researched where the Olympic Village is based, and changed her location to Saint-Ouen.

"Here comes the part that you know - swiping. You do kind of have to be hardcore on this if you truly do want an Olympian. I feel like the algorithm eventually picks up that you only want Olympians after saying no to everyone else," she added.

@sofiaelizabethsbackup Replying to @Gecko 🦎 LETS GOOOO FUTURE OLYMPIANS OF LOVE#olympics

Sofia went on to joke about how inexpensive flights are from the US to the French capital so others can "be with your match and see their cardboard bed in person".

