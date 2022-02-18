Storm Eunice has toppled the spire of a church inspiring everyone to make the same joke about Hot Fuzz.

With winds of up to 100 mph are battering southern areas of the UK, with damage being done to property across the region as trees have fallen and debris being caught in the wind.

In Wells in Somerset, the spire of St Thomas Church came crashing down due to the high winds.

Shocking footage of the incident was captured and posted on social media by Steve Day, prompting everyone to make a joke about Adam Buxton’s character in the 2007 cult favourite film Hot Fuzz.

In the film, Buxton plays journalist Tim Messenger who is killed by a falling church spire that was intentionally broken off. The incredibly gory scene sees his head totally explode with the impact.

One person joked: “Can someone check that Adam Buxton is ok?”

Someone else wrote: “I fully expected this to be embedded in Adam Buxton's head.”

Another person echoed this, writing: “Thoughts are with Adam Buxton at this time.”

The fact Adam Buxton was trending after the church spire fell was enough to tickle some.

One person wrote: “The reason Adam Buxton is trending.”

