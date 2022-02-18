Storm Eunice is currently battering the south of the UK and Ireland and some of the pictures to emerge are truly shocking.
Parts of the southwest and southeast of the country, including London, have been placed under a rare red weather warning by the Met Office.
This means that there is a danger to life from flying debris, as gusts of up to 90mph are predicted in some coastal areas of Devon, Cornwall and Somerset and south Wales.
In Bude in northeast Cornwall, someone captured the moment a huge tree was uprooted by the wind and fell over.
Tree down in Bude video from Kai Wilson Pagepic.twitter.com/nUMFPOzN4X— North Devon News (@North Devon News) 1645179349
On Bodmin Moor in Cornwall, a similar situation was occurring as someone captured footage of trees beginning to uproot and lean over.
Trees starting to suffer on Bodmin Moor this morning #StormEunice #Cornwall @Petagna @OfficialWXUKpic.twitter.com/jcOmoI4nQl— Cornwallskies (@Cornwallskies) 1645175663
Elsewhere in Cobh on the south coast of Ireland, Twitter user Ellen O'Regan posted pictures of a tree that had fallen on her family’s home. Thankfully, no one was hurt.
Tree came down on our family house in Cobh this morning. Very lucky to say nobody was hurt, and only a few busted windows and a stray branch through the roof to show for it. Stay safe everyone #StormEunicepic.twitter.com/ipMue2eNFF— Ellen O'Regan (@Ellen O'Regan) 1645176931
In Garvagh, County Derry, Storm Eunice seems to have brought a thick layer of snow.
Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Storm Eunice brings snow just outside Garvagh, County Derry. Photo by Judith Horner. #StormEunice #Sneachtapic.twitter.com/wkzUzXwM2c— Barra Best (@Barra Best) 1645178480
Snow has also fallen in Inverurie in Aberdeenshire, thanks to the weather system.
It\u2019s a winter wonderland in #Inverurie this morning \n\n#StormEunicepic.twitter.com/vOvQ1L1SVY— Kirstie Waterston (@Kirstie Waterston) 1645179925
Wexford in Ireland has seen a tree fall across a road blocking it entirely.
A large tree has apparently come down and is blocking the road at Summerhill in #Wexford town. #StormEunicepic.twitter.com/CJ2qlZSQST— P\u00e1draig Byrne (@P\u00e1draig Byrne) 1645180248
Someone had ‘caught’ a trampoline in their garden, writing: “First trampoline of Storm Eunice. Breathtaking.”
First trampoline of Storm Eunice. Breathtaking. #StormEunice #trampolinewatch #stormwatchpic.twitter.com/1LIpGB6vsv— Jake (@Jake) 1645178297
One Dorset-based photographer captured a gigantic wave crashing on the shore of Lyme Regis.
Storm Eunice has landed #lymeregis #StormEunice #photographypic.twitter.com/LdwlusOYgT— Simon Emmett Images (@Simon Emmett Images) 1645174575
Posting from East Chinnock in Somerset, someone captured a picture of a trampoline that had blown into a narrow a country lane.
They wrote: “Ah, perhaps #StormEunice is stronger than it actually appears when out in it.”
Ah,perhaps #StormEunice is stronger than it actually appears when out in it pic.twitter.com/BfaeTpTJpR— Darren (@Darren) 1645180339
In London, the O2 Arena has taken a hit from the wind, as footage posted on social media showed part of the roof had torn.
More and more of the Dome is being shreddedpic.twitter.com/EUgyH2ryvK— Ben Hubbard (@Ben Hubbard) 1645187369
Twitter user Andrea Johnson posted a series of photos showing the stages of her garden shed being blown upside down.
She said: “How it started, vs how it ended up. Wicked Witch of the West anyone!”
#StormEunice how it started, vs how it ended up. Wicked Witch of the West anyone! https://t.co/rVESPf5FQf— Andrea Johnson (@Andrea Johnson) 1645174661
The wind and debris had caused damage to a car in Poole, as someone explained the windscreen had been broken by a roof tile.
They warned: “Really windy in Poole now - shows how dangerous it can be when neighbours car windscreen has just been smashed from a roof tile off their roof.
“They had only just got back from going to the shop.”
Really windy in Poole now - shows how dangerous it can be when neighbours car windscreen has just been smashed from a roof tile off their roof. They had only just got back from going to the shop @DorsetSnow #StormEunicepic.twitter.com/wSVE7pLEeo— Andy Whiting (@Andy Whiting) 1645180787
Stay safe out there!
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.