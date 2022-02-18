Storm Eunice is currently battering the south of the UK and Ireland and some of the pictures to emerge are truly shocking.

Parts of the southwest and southeast of the country, including London, have been placed under a rare red weather warning by the Met Office.

This means that there is a danger to life from flying debris, as gusts of up to 90mph are predicted in some coastal areas of Devon, Cornwall and Somerset and south Wales.

In Bude in northeast Cornwall, someone captured the moment a huge tree was uprooted by the wind and fell over.

On Bodmin Moor in Cornwall, a similar situation was occurring as someone captured footage of trees beginning to uproot and lean over.

Elsewhere in Cobh on the south coast of Ireland, Twitter user Ellen O'Regan posted pictures of a tree that had fallen on her family’s home. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

In Garvagh, County Derry, Storm Eunice seems to have brought a thick layer of snow.

Snow has also fallen in Inverurie in Aberdeenshire, thanks to the weather system.

Wexford in Ireland has seen a tree fall across a road blocking it entirely.

Someone had ‘caught’ a trampoline in their garden, writing: “First trampoline of Storm Eunice. Breathtaking.”

One Dorset-based photographer captured a gigantic wave crashing on the shore of Lyme Regis.

Posting from East Chinnock in Somerset, someone captured a picture of a trampoline that had blown into a narrow a country lane.

They wrote: “Ah, perhaps #StormEunice is stronger than it actually appears when out in it.”

In London, the O2 Arena has taken a hit from the wind, as footage posted on social media showed part of the roof had torn.

Twitter user Andrea Johnson posted a series of photos showing the stages of her garden shed being blown upside down.

She said: “How it started, vs how it ended up. Wicked Witch of the West anyone!”

The wind and debris had caused damage to a car in Poole, as someone explained the windscreen had been broken by a roof tile.

They warned: “Really windy in Poole now - shows how dangerous it can be when neighbours car windscreen has just been smashed from a roof tile off their roof.

“They had only just got back from going to the shop.”

Stay safe out there!

