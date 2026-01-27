Just when we thought things couldn't possibly get wilder over in the US right now, a home trend on social media has got them at war with their European friends.

Let us introduce you to house burping.

The trend, which has been making its way around social media in the last few weeks sees US social media users opening the windows in their homes for 10-15 minutes each day to let fresh air in - even during winter.

That quick blast allows for new air to fill your home without it being so long that it makes it cold.

It's not a new concept; in fact, it derives from Germany where it's known as Lüften (or airing out), and aims to replace moist indoor air with fresh, dry air, preventing mould, and improving air quality.

The best times to do it include first thing in a morning (bedrooms collect moisture overnight), after a shower to remove vapour, after cooking to alleviate steam, and after drying clothes - which can contribute to damp.

In fact, Chancellor Merkel even said Lüften could be “one of the cheapest and most effective ways” to prevent the spread of Covid during the pandemic.

While it may be simple, on paper, it sounds like a promising concept, so just why are people in uproar over it?

Well, let's put it this way - Europeans are confused as to why it's been so...American-ified. More importantly, they want to know what on earth our US friends were doing to circulate fresh air before Lüften became a 'trend'.

"Is America a social experiment?", one person wrote.

"This is a normal routine in Germany", another noted.

"A trend? 'house burping'?.. no.. you're airing out the house.., a third added, while a fourth chimed in: "So what have y'all been using your windows for?"

Someone else added: "As a European, I genuinely don’t know if I should laugh or cry bitterly."

What's next, putting clothes outside to dry? Anything is possible.

