People are calling for US president Donald Trump ’s removal from office after “desperate” times amid the Iran war .

At the end of February, the US and Israel launched a joint war against Iran by initiating strikes on the country and the violence has only continued to escalate.

Throughout the war, rather concerningly, Trump has used his own social media platform Truth Social to update the world on how the controversial war is going and people think it’s clear he’s “in so far over his head”.

In one of his most concerning posts yet, Trump appeared to claim that Israel “violently lashed out at a major facility known as South Pars Gas Field in Iran”, striking it without the consent of the US – a claim that Israel refutes, suggesting it had informed the US beforehand.

The South Pars gas site is a part of the world’s biggest natural gas field and Iran fought back with attacks on Israel and other US allies in the Gulf, including Qatar, which infamously gifted Trump a $400m jet.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote: “NO MORE ATTACKS WILL BE MADE BY ISRAEL pertaining to this extremely important and valuable South Pars Field unless Iran unwisely decides to attack a very innocent, in this case, Qatar - In which instance the United States of America, with or without the help or consent of Israel, will massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before.”

Observers have been left thoroughly despondent and taken aback at the apparent incompetence.

“He’s in so far over his head. He’s lost control. 25th amendment now. End the war. This is insane,” one critic wrote, calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked, which would transfer the president’s powers to the vice president.

Another suggested: “This may be his first statement that actually freaks out the market finally. Its desperate tone stands out more than ever.”

Someone else said: “Trump has stepped in it and is just completely lost.”

“Beneath contempt,” wrote another.

One person argued: “Probably the closest Trump will ever come to an apology.”

“Never in history have people less qualified had more destructive power,” argued another.

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