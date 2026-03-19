JD Vance made the suggestion Americans should be happy because other countries have it worse in relation to oil prices – but people are far from pleased.

Since the US and Israel launched themselves into war with Iran , oil prices have soared amid ongoing escalation that has seen major energy infrastructure across the Middle East destroyed . Additionally, part of Iran’s retaliation has included blocking the Strait of Hormuz – one of the busiest oil shipping channels in the world.

Consumers across the globe are currently feeling the effects at the petrol pumps, as gas prices continue to surge while the war wages on.

In what is being seen as a bizarre attempt to quell the anxieties of Americans who are seeing gas prices constantly rise, Vance suggested they shouldn’t feel too bad about how they have it because others are “suffering” more than they are.

Vance said: “They’re hurting a lot more than we are. So, as much as we’ve got to focus on getting these gas prices down, the reality is, overseas they’re feeling it far worse than we did because we’ve taken the steps to protect our energy economy.”

Plenty of people pointed out that it is perhaps not the flex Vance thinks it is.

“No decent human being finds comfort in this. What a horrifyingly repulsive individual,” someone argued.

Another claimed: “The state of America right now. They find comfort in other people suffering.”

Someone else pointed out: “When was it ever Christian to take any comfort in others’ suffering? Pretty sure my Sunday school teacher said we should help those who are suffering…”

One person asked: “Who need enemies with allies like these f**kers?”

“It’s like the US is determined to make the entire world hate them even more,” argued someone else.

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