TikTokers are making replicas of a $165 candle holder – and everyone is hooked

In a world where everyone on social media everyone has to have the biggest and best of everything, dupes have become hugely popular for those looking to save money on the trivial things.

In the past year alone we've seen a number of replica items boom in virality, whether it's a Stanley Cup dupe, or the infamous $80 Walmart Birkin.

But where there's not a dupe, TikTok will always find a way, and now people are even getting creative at home, finding DIY ways to bring their most-wanted items to life.

So, step aside foam mirrors, because there's a new DIY interiors project on the block for 2025 - that's actually rather chic.

Maison Margiela

You may have already spotted a number of people on your For You page creating concrete 'pillows', which are actually designed to be candle holders.

While the simplistic design may seem like a unique touch for your home, it's actually inspired by a pricier alternative, costing $165.

Maison Margiela originated the design, which sees the appearance of a candle resting on a 'soft', fluffy pillow, which is actually made from white concrete - and admittedly, they do look very upmarket. We can so see this being in Kylie Jenner's house, probably nestled on top of a pile of Assouline books.

"The Replica pillow candle holder is inspired by daily objects, ironically transforming a pillow into a ceramic display to enhance the Replica diffuser or scented candle", the description reads on Maison Margiela's website.





However, TikTok users have discovered that by filling a zip-loc bag with air-dry clay or cement and placing a candle on top, you can recreate the shape very easily.

Once it's dry, cut the plastic bag off, varnish it, and there you have it, a budget version of a very expensive accessory, that virtually looks no different.

Oh, and it goes without saying, but only use cement if you're experienced with it, as the fumes can be toxic.

"You’re gonna see 1000 people selling these on Etsy by tomorrow now", one person joked in the comments of a video.

Another added: "What I’m doing when the boss asks how that report is coming on."

Only time will tell if it's just another craze, or concrete pillows will become a staple in every home.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.