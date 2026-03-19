Everything we know about Netflix's Scooby-Doo live-action series

Mystery Inc is back, as Netflix is making a new Scooby-Doo live-action series.

We'll be getting a new iteration of the teenage detective group, consisting of beloved characters such as Daphne Blake, Shaggy Rogers, Velma Dinkley, Fred Jones, and not forgetting the big dog himself, Scooby-Doo, their talking Great Dane.

It's not the first time the long-running animated franchise has been adapted for live-action, with the release of the films Scooby-Doo (2002) and the sequel Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004) starring Sarah Michelle Gellar as Daphne, Matthew Lillard as Shaggy, Linda Cardellini as Velma Dinkley, and Freddie Prinze Jr. as Fred Jones.

Over two decades on, a new version is being made - but what can fans expect?

Here is everything you need to know.

Who has been cast in the new show?

(L-R) Mckenna Grace, Tanner Hagen, Abby Ryder Fortson, and Maxwell Jenkins Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images, Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Toys For Tots Toy Drive Presented by Key Elements PR, Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for IMDb, and Photo by Valerie Terranova/Getty Images for Prime Video

The streaming giant has recently announced who will be playing the Big Four:

Mckenna Grace (The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, Regretting You) as Daphne Blake,

Tanner Hagen (The Pitt, Dark Light) as Shaggy Rogers,

Abby Ryder Fortson (Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret; Carousel) as Velma Dinkley,

Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space, The Bondsman) as Fred Jones.

And of course, their special dog, Scooby.

What will the Scooby-Doo series be about?

As for the plot, the series will focus on "where Mystery Inc. got started," and "how the teens first teamed up."

We'll follow "old friends Shaggy and Daphne during their final summer at camp. The two get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have witnessed a supernatural murder. With help from the pragmatic and scientific townie Velma and the strange but ever-so-handsome new kid Freddy, they set out to solve the case that’s pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets," according to the synopsis on Netflix's Tudum.

When is the release date for Scooby-Doo?

Netflix has not yet announced a release date for the series,

Elsewhere from Indy100, Assassin's Creed: Netflix confirms two more all-star cast members, and Netflix confirms Kpop Demon Hunters sequel is happening.

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