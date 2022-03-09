With tax day in the US mere weeks away, you might be wondering how much the super-rich are having to shell out to Uncle Sam.

Tech mogul Elon Musk has the answer as he revealed the mind-boggling figure he'll be counting out to the taxman.

The Tesla and SpaceX boss is worth an estimated $225.8 billion according to Forbes, making him the richest person in the world.

And his tax bill is big, too. The 50-year-old has revealed that his tax bill is “over $11 billion”.

He shared the figure to Twitter following a row with Senator Elizabeth Warren, who accused him of “freeloading off everyone else” and said he should pay more tax.

Musk has previously been accused of paying $0 in federal income tax in 2018.

After he was announced as Time’s Person of the Year in December, Warren tweeted: “Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else.”

He then hit back by saying “stop projecting!” and shared a Fox News article titled: “Elizabeth Warren is a fraud -- Her lies about being Native American disqualify her from presidency, Senate.”

He said: “You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason.

“Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen.”

Hours later he added: “And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year.”

In a not-so-subtle dig at government spending, he added: “Don’t spend it all at once ... oh wait you already did.”

Oof.

Just last week, Elon Musk’s mom tagged Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren in a tweet about her son’s taxes being “just about enough to cover GM’s [General Motors’] bailout”.

“You’re welcome,” she penned.

Musk himself has been in the headlines recently for setting up the Starlink satellite internet service in Ukraine in the wake of the Russian invasion.

He also joked that he would send “space dragons with ‘lasers’”.

