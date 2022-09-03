Unless you are really into the EDM scene then there is a strong chance you haven't heard of Scottish DJ Hudson Mohawke but that doesn't mean that you can't appreciate this truly bizarre story about one of his songs.

Back in 2011 Mr Mohawke, real name Richard Birchard released a track called 'Cbat' which until recently would have been a relatively obscure piece of music for most people.

That has all changed thanks to, of all places, Reddit. Over on the 'Today I F**ked Up' subreddit a man made a very personal revelation about his sex life with his girlfriend of two years.

The 25-year-old explained that when he first started being sexually active he was "a little stiff and pretty much had no idea what I was doing." He then read that if music was playing while he was being intimate then it might help with his rhythm. So he did his research and as you can probably guess Hudson Mohawke's song made it onto his sex playlist however, his partner hates this particular song.

For the benefit of everyone reading this who has never heard the song here it is and let's just say, its not exactly something that we can imagine going down too well between the sheets.

Hudson Mohawke - Cbat www.youtube.com





After the man's admission went viral, the song itself has become a trending meme and is blowing up on literally every social media platform but mostly on TikTok where people are trying to imagine what it would be like to make love while this song was playing.

Even Hudson Mohawke has caught wind of this trend and has begun sharing many of the funniest videos and memes on Twitter.





















Some people even claim to have found the man's playlist on Spotify which just highlights the dangers of sharing too much information online.

Still, at least Mohawke appears to be in on the joke. His current artist pick on Spotify is “Cbat” complete with the caption 'stroke game' and his Twitter bio reads “‘Cry Sugar’ is better for sex."

