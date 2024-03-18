Woman catches her husband cheating thanks to workout app

A woman has opened up about how she caught her ex-husband cheating on her thanks to a fitness app.

They say that “Big Brother” is always watching and, with location apps and cameras so prevalent today, some people have uncovered infidelity thanks to the technology.

One woman discovered her boyfriend was cheating after seeing him on Google Street View, while another found her partner was cheating thanks to a live camera feed onboard the cruise ship they were on.

Another woman had a fitness app to thank for uncovering her husband’s lying and cheating after checking his Strava fitness app data.

TikToker Megan opened up about the incident in a viral video where she baked and told the story of how her marriage ended.

The woman explained that she and her husband followed each other on Strava and explained that her husband would often go on runs on his own when he got home from deployment.

She explained that his “red flag” behaviour included not letting her go on runs with him and telling her that they were going on a break.

Megan explained: “Immediately, I start becoming an FBI detective. I’m thinking, ‘What can I go through to find out what is going on?’”

She continued, claiming that her husband tried to cover his tracks but that she began getting bits and pieces of information from different sources.

Megan added: “The cherry on top ended up being looking at his Strava running maps. What I ended up finding through the Strava running maps was that he would start his ‘run’ at our house and he would end it at her house. She lived probably half a mile away.”

People in the comments praised Megan for her intuition and problem-solving.

“Smart move right there. That’s impressive,” one person wrote.

Another said: “I CAUGHT SOMEONE LYING BY STRAVA LITERALLY 2 WEEKS AGO I'M SCREAMING.”

