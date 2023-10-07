Woman catches boyfriend 'cheating' on Google Maps

A woman discovered that her boyfriend was cheating on her with her best pal by using Google Street View.

The unnamed lady randomly went on there after spotting one of the web giant’s cars passing her house.

She says she was curious to know what route the vehicle took and decided to follow it online. The cars have taken snaps of every accessible road on the planet.

They are used on Google Maps and Google Street View. At one point, the woman claims that she spotted her fella on a motorbike with another woman.

She says: “The person on the back didn’t look like me so I followed them.”

At certain points in the video, she apparently loses sight of her boyfriend’s motorcycle and had to search for him.

She then recognises a side street he used to take her down. The woman explains: “He went down a street where he used to take me.

“We always visited that little square.

“At that point, I thought I was just being paranoid in my head, that it couldn't be him.”

At the end of the video, a man is seen resting his head on a woman’s lap on a street bench. She claims the woman was her best friend.

Jam Press

She says: “But it was my fella and my best friend. I'm devastated.”

The video was shared on TikTok by Juliana Lima from Ceará, Brazil, where it went viral with 9.3 million views.

One viewer commented: “Google saving lives.”

Another joked: “I'm starting to think she was driving the Google car.”

Someone else said: “It’s very unlucky for a guy to get caught by a Google car that passes once a year.”

Maria wrote: “FBI no, Google Maps.”

Paloma remarked: “My children's father didn't pay child support and he disappeared, so I found out where he was on Google Maps and I went there.”

Someone else commented: “That Google Maps vehicle did not follow them. There's something wrong here. It gives street positions, but not with that precision.”

