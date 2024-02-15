Ian Miles Cheong responds to reports of his 'execution'

Right-wing Malaysian influencer Ian Miles Cheong has been forced to call out false reports that he has been executed by the Malaysian government.

The commentator has been trolled on social media since a post sharing a fake claim about him circulated recently, with a hoax that the government executed him over past pro-Israel posts spreading earlier this week.

Cheong has been known for making controversial statements on social media in the past, and he’s been criticised for sharing posts about race and the LGBT+ community over recent years.

This week, Cheong responded to a post from a user by the name of Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) that read: “Ian Miles Cheong has been executed by the Malaysian government at the order of Anwar Ibrahim for his continued online support of Israel’s offensive in the Gaza Strip. He was 35 years old.”

Cheong’s reply said: “Seriously. I can’t even take a nap without waking up to some nonsense.”

The original post sharing the false claim was taken down, but it had already racked up thousands of likes and retweets.

Cheong has been posting about the hoax since then, sharing a Mark Twain quote that reads: "The report of my death has been greatly exaggerated."

He also wrote: “If I’m dead maybe all the weird trans activist mutants will leave me alone in peace.”





The fake reports sparked a lot of reaction on Twitter/X, with the hoax becoming a meme on the site.

















