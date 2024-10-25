I’m a Celebrity: The most iconic moments over the years

With the date of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here confirmed for 17 November 2024, it only feels right to reminisce on the most iconic moments over the years.

Ten new celebrities will head to the jungle for the show’s 23rd series where they will be faced with a diet of rice and beans and Bushtucker Trials. Of course, resident hosts Ant and Dec will be providing much-needed moral support.

In honour of the new series, we’ve compiled our favourite unforgettable moments from the show so far:

Gillian McKeith “faints”





Did she? Didn’t she? We’ll never know.

The nutritionist – who once made a bizarre request for unvaxxed men to name the price of their sperm – was nominated for her seventh consecutive Bushtucker Trial.

It subsequently got too much for the Scot, as she stumbled to the floor and “passed out” on live TV.

At least it provided medic Bob with some much-deserved airtime.





Gino D’Acampo cooks up a controversy





Gino D’Acampo may have won series nine of I’m a Celebrity, but he certainly stirred up a storm along the way. The lack of food in camp prompted the celebrity chef to get creative, making a rat risotto with a wild rat he stumbled across in the jungle.

Chief Inspector David Oshannessy, of the New South Wales RSPCA, said at the time: “The allegation is that an animal was cruelly treated on the set.

“It was a rat that was killed.

“There is a code of conduct in New South Wales that dictates how animals can be used. The killing of a rat for a performance is not acceptable.”

ITV were later fined for the incident.





Gemma Collins VS Helicopter ride





Gemma Collins got off to an eventful start in 2014, after refusing to face the first hurdle – the helicopter ride.

“Can you stop a minute please, I’m serious, just stop,” she said. “I need to get out, seriously I’m going to be sick, I can’t do it, no way.”

Once she came back down to earth, Gemma comically explained: “It’s like the turtle and the rabbit, or the horse and the rabbit, I can’t remember what it was ... but the slowest one won in the end.”

...We think she meant the tortoise and the hare.





Lady C rages at simple washing up task – calling it an “impertinence” and an “outrage”





Love her or loathe her, Lady C was a force to be reckoned with – and provided viewers with what they wanted.

When the eccentric campmate was faced with one of the more fun tasks, in comparison to the Bushtucker Trials, she pointblank refused.

“There’s absolutely nothing in this world that would induce me to participate in something that is a complete injustice… You can all just bugger off,” she said.





Katie Price and Peter Andre find love





Enter one of Britain’s biggest TV romances: Katie Price and Peter Andre.

Despite speculations of the relationship being a “showmance”, the pair later tied the knot in a Cinderella ceremony, had two children together – and let’s not forget their collaborative rendition of Aladdin’s, A Whole New World.

“Having Pete there in the jungle did make it easier because you’d fall asleep thinking of him and wake up seeing him there,” Price later said.

“If you haven’t clicked with someone in there, I think it’s quite hard and lonely.”

“It was a proper love story and I think me and Pete are the only ones who had kids come out of it.”

The pair divorced four years later.





Joey Essex spots a dragon





Whenever the former TOWIE star appears on screen, we already know there’s going to be an unintentionally hilarious line or two.

During the show’s thirteenth series, the 31-year-old hadn’t even arrived at the Bushtucker Trial and had already faced an obstacle... “A dragon on the bridge.”





Amir Khan’s and Iain Lee’s strawberry-gate





Now for some serious scandal.

On their way back to camp following a task, Amir Khan came with the genius idea to eat their prize winnings, strawberries and cream.

Guilt got the better of Iain, who later confessed to the camp about strawberry-gate – but they initially thought it was a joke.

“I don’t find it f***ing funny, simple as that,” former football star Dennis Wise told the Bush Telegraph.

The incident soon got even messier when Amir told campmates that Iain initiated it.





Jordan North’s “happy place”





The BBC Radio One star had to take himself to his happy place to face his fears.

While most would be visualising themselves on a beach or with friends, Jordan’s “happy place” was none other than Burnley FC’s stadium, Turf Moor.

The 2020 I’m a Celeb runner-up won the heart of the nation and Burnley football ground themselves, which prompted them to stage a giant billboard near the stadium with Jordan’s face on it.

