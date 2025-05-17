Viral

In Pictures: Dog lovers and their canine companions enjoy annual Goodwoof event

In Pictures: Dog lovers and their canine companions enjoy annual Goodwoof event
Goodwoof is held at the Goodwood estate in West Sussex (Jas Lehal Media Assignments/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Jas Lehal Media Assignments

Goodwood in West Sussex may be best known for horse and motor racing, but for dog lovers it also offers a key date for their calendars – Goodwoof.

Goodwoof, held on the Goodwood estate in Chichester, is an annual celebration of dogs which features a variety of activities for animals and their owners.

The dachshund breed parade at GoodwoofThe dachshund breed parade at Goodwoof (Jas Lehal Media Assignments/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jas Lehal Media Assignments

Three dogs strike a pose at GoodwoofDogs strike a pose at Goodwoof (Jas Lehal Media Assignments/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jas Lehal Media Assignments

The Duke of Richmond (centre) opens GoodwoofThe Duke of Richmond opened Goodwoof (Jas Lehal Media Assignments/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jas Lehal Media Assignments

A dachsund looks at the cameraOne hound enjoys the surroundings (Jas Lehal Media Assignments/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jas Lehal Media Assignments

The event, held in glorious sunshine, attracted several celebrities.

Ellie Simmonds holds a dachsundParalympian Ellie Simmonds was among those who attended (Jas Lehal Media Assignments/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jas Lehal Media Assignments

Author Sir Michael Morpurgo gives a talk to guests in literary cornerAuthor Sir Michael Morpurgo gives a talk to guests in literary corner (Jas Lehal Media Assignments/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jas Lehal Media Assignments

A dog runs beside its ownerOne dog enjoys walkies at Goodwoof (Jas Lehal Media Assignments/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jas Lehal Media Assignments

Dancer AJ Pritchard (second from right) with guest at GoodwoofDancer AJ Pritchard with guests at Goodwoof (Jas Lehal Media Assignments/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jas Lehal Media Assignments

Letty Swindells, aged 10, with dogs Woody and Raffy at GoodwoofLetty Swindells, aged 10, with dogs Woody and Raffy at Goodwoof (Jas Lehal Media Assignments/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jas Lehal Media Assignments

Three dogs take part in GoodwoofThree pals enjoy Goodwoof 2025 (Jas Lehal Media Assignments/pa)PA Wire/PA Images - Jas Lehal Media Assignments

The Conversation (0)