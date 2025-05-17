In Pictures: Dog lovers and their canine companions enjoy annual Goodwoof event

Goodwood in West Sussex may be best known for horse and motor racing, but for dog lovers it also offers a key date for their calendars – Goodwoof.
Goodwoof, held on the Goodwood estate in Chichester, is an annual celebration of dogs which features a variety of activities for animals and their owners.
The dachshund breed parade at Goodwoof (Jas Lehal Media Assignments/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jas Lehal Media Assignments
Dogs strike a pose at Goodwoof (Jas Lehal Media Assignments/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jas Lehal Media Assignments
The Duke of Richmond opened Goodwoof (Jas Lehal Media Assignments/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jas Lehal Media Assignments
One hound enjoys the surroundings (Jas Lehal Media Assignments/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jas Lehal Media Assignments
The event, held in glorious sunshine, attracted several celebrities.
Paralympian Ellie Simmonds was among those who attended (Jas Lehal Media Assignments/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jas Lehal Media Assignments
Author Sir Michael Morpurgo gives a talk to guests in literary corner (Jas Lehal Media Assignments/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jas Lehal Media Assignments
One dog enjoys walkies at Goodwoof (Jas Lehal Media Assignments/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jas Lehal Media Assignments
Dancer AJ Pritchard with guests at Goodwoof (Jas Lehal Media Assignments/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jas Lehal Media Assignments
Letty Swindells, aged 10, with dogs Woody and Raffy at Goodwoof (Jas Lehal Media Assignments/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jas Lehal Media Assignments
Three pals enjoy Goodwoof 2025 (Jas Lehal Media Assignments/pa)PA Wire/PA Images - Jas Lehal Media Assignments