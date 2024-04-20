Tributes paid as 20-year-old influencer dies after falling into reservoir

Tributes have been paid to Diego Kaua Oliveira Santos, a 20-year-old influencer who died after falling into a reservoir.

The influencer was at Lake Salto Grande, Americana in São Paulo, Brazil when he died.

His brother confirmed the news on social media, posting a message and thanking fans for their condolences.

Posting on Diego’s Instagram page, which has more than 140,000 followers, he paid tribute to his brother in a message which has since been translated.

“Good evening to all of you who were fans of Diego. This is his brother speaking. Today, we received sad news that he fell into the river and didn't return,” he wrote [via The Sun ].

"After one or two hours, they found the body... My brother is dead. He passed away. I have his cell phone. I wanted to say thank you very much for the support you always gave him."

His brother also described him as “a person who always motivated me to be like him, to seek success, not to be discouraged, to pursue my dream”.

He added: “My brother supported me very, very, very much in this life, and I'm sure he's in a good place.”

According to reports, civil police stated that the influencer was there to film content to share with his followers.

Brazil's Public Security Secretariat said in a statement: "Witnesses who were with the victim tried to save the young man, without success. They then called the Fire Department, which could not rescue the man alive.

"The report was registered as a suspicious death at the 4th DP of Americana, where an expert report was requested and investigations into what happened are ongoing."

A funeral was held at the Parque das Palmeiras Cemetery on April 18.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings