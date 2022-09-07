OnlyFans model and TikTok influencer Mikaela Testa posted a video of herself crying about homeless people in Los Angeles' poverty-stricken Skid Row - while driving a $100,000 Tesla past them.

Testa,22, recently travelled to the US with a female friend and chronicled her daily activities in various TikTok vlogs.

One video showed the women renting out Tesla worth around $100,000 and then going to an upscale grocery store called Erewhon Market, where they bought a few salads and juices for AD$130 (US$87.10).

The duo then drove to Downtown Los Angeles to visit the infamous Cecil Hotel, which is a run-down complex that has been the scene of several infamous murders.

To visit that hotel, Testa had to drive through Skid Row, a neighbourhood known for its high rates of poverty and homelessness, which she said was "very heartbreaking."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Driving through these streets was very heartbreaking. I could not stop crying," she said as she filmed the homeless encampments on the street from the car window.

She added: "I couldn't even make it through, I was not going to get out of the car, so I missed out."

But in a turn of events, Testa then began to wonder whether Australian or American money was "prettier."

"What country's money is better? The plastic, washable Australian money or the American money with blood stains on it?" She asked the camera as she flashed $100 bills.

"The American one is so aesthetic, I love it much more," she added.

Mikaela has since turned off the comments section of the video.

Still, that didn't stop people from sharing their frustrations with her in the comments in other videos on her profile, including her latest video when she documented her vacation to Greece.

One person wrote: 'I wanted to take a Lamborghini down skid row, and I just couldn't help but cry' you're soo fake bffr girl tf."

"Did you find poor people to cry over?" another added.

A third wrote: "Interesting how the comments on ur vlog in la video are off."

According to DailyMail, Testa reportedly makes $162,000 monthly selling X-rated images and videos on OnlyFans.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.