Influencer eats part of herself that she cooked in a bolognese

An influencer has revealed that she ate her own knee cartilage during a romantic spaghetti bolognese dinner with her fella.

Paula Gonu had to undergo an operation after suffering an injury.

After the surgery, the doctor asked Paula if she wanted to keep her meniscus. The 30-year-old - who has over two million followers on Instagram - said yes and then whipped it up into the dish.

She made the revelation during an interview on the Club 113 podcast on YouTube. The doc asked her if she wanted a general or local anaesthetic and she plumped for the latter.

She wanted to see the screen while the op took place. Paula, who comes from Badalona, near Barcelona, in Spain, said: “He used a camera.

He operated through two holes and it was all up on the screen. “He explained everything to me as he operated.”

Regarding her taking the cartilage home, she said: “I told him ‘Yes’ and he put what he removed into a small container like those used for urine samples.

“He put it in alcohol so it would stay that way for as long as I wanted.

“A week later, I was with my partner at the time, having a jokey conversation.

“I told him I wanted to eat it because it was part of me and I had to put it back in my body.”

She added: “Then I made a Bolognese and put it in and we ate it. “I wanted to be able to say in my head that I’ve eaten a piece of my own meniscus.”





The influencer justified her decision by saying that everyone has eaten the bones, cartilage and body parts of “worse animals.”

One fan commented: “I'm an Italian near Bologna. How did you put the meniscus in the ragu?”

“My stomach hurt. Now it hurts even more. Thank you,” wrote another.

Gerard said: “I really have to close TikTok now.” Nicole joked: “I once ate a booger.”

Sofia remarked: “If it's mine, yes, I’d eat it, but from another person, no way. Disgusting.”

