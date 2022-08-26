Sajad Gharibi, a bodybuilding king known as the "Iranian Hulk," has deleted Instagram photos after some apparently Photoshopped ones were called out.

Gharibi, 30, who previously claimed to weigh 392 pounds, was shattered this year when he made public appearances ahead of his professional boxing debut, appearing less physically imposing than his recent photos suggested.

Earlier this month, his reputation was further diminished when he stepped into the ring and was knocked out by his rival — a fellow physical specimen known as the "Kazakh Titan" — just a few minutes in where he appeared unable to defend himself or get a punch in.

Now, Gharibi has been spotted deleting images from his Instagram account, particularly those where he looked like colossal mountains.

The Daily Star first reported Gharibi removing dozens of snaps he previously shared with his 1 million followers.

The boxer's career already seems to be over after his fight with actor Martyn Ford,39, who is labelled "World's Scariest Man."

The fight was cancelled in April.

Ford accused Gharibi at the time of altering his photos after seeing him for the first time in person.

"He was not what I expected. I think he's just fooled the world with Photoshop, if I'm honest. Seeing him in real life is not as impressive as seeing him in pictures...He was tiny," he said.

Gharibi was also recently called out by another monstrous man dubbed the "Brazilian Hulk."

However, the fight never occurred.

Elsewhere, Gharibi recently broke down in tears on live television after sharing the news that his parents disowned him following his Dubai bust-down with Ford.

Gharibi was pushed to the ground, which resulted in the relationship loss with his parents when he returned to Iran.

