Coolio, the Gangster's Paradise rapper who rose to fame in the 90s, died on Wednesday at 59 years old.

Tributes to Coolio poured in shortly after his death announcement including resurfaced clips of the rapper making appearances on different television shows.

One in particular caught the eye of people online.

In 2002, the Irish daytime show Open House invited Coolio to perform as a musical guest - something out of the ordinary for the lifestyle chat show.

In the clip, host Marty Whelan giggles while introducing the rapper who performed alongside the Open House staff.

"To perform this now, we have a number of our own crew," Whelan says before the cameras cut to Coolio performing with several staff members awkwardly dancing behind him.

The resurfaced video made its way around Twitter on Thursday with many wondering how on Earth the situation unfolded.

According to Twitter user James who posted the clip, "legend has it, [Open House] booked him by mistake. They hand't arranged backing dancers, so he made the middle-aged production crew dress up and do it instead."

However, a person named Gary, who claimed to be a production staff member during the taping of the show, responded and said Coolio was not booked by mistake but they were unprepared.

Upon seeing the clip, Whelan also jumped in to the conversation saying he remembers him with "great fondness."

Other Twitter users found the clip of Coolio and the Open House staff dancing very amusing.

"I have watched this 13 or 14 times," Mick wrote.

"This is the best thing I've seen all week," Lorcan tweeted.

"I can imagine Coolio's promoter going through the Irish tv guide and saying "Oh it's a big popular talk show in the afternoon. So it's like the Irish version of Oprah." Or maybe he had a busy schedule that day and could only be booked for the afternoon," Orson wrote.

