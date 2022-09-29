In honour of Coolio, here's the Kenan and Kel intro

Following the passing of Coolio, fans are remembering his greatest work - including the introduction to 90s TV show, Kenan and Kel.

'Aww Here it Goes' sees Coolio appear alongside Kel Kimble and Kenan Rockmore as they vibe to the hip-hop song.

'Everybody out there go run and tell your homeboys and homegirls it's time for Kenan and Kel", he rapped.

Coolio passed away aged 59, after being found collapsed while visiting a friend's house.

