iShowSpeed causes chaos as Scottish fans chase and jump on his car

iShowSpeed is one of the biggest names on YouTube, and a recent incident in Scotland with his fanbase has shown just how popular he is.

Speed has more than 20 million subscribers on YouTube and regularly streams live to his fans.

Recently, we’ve seen him diving into the camera to mark an incredible streaming milestone, but the latest live video turned to chaos and sparked fear among viewers.

iShowSpeed is currently in the UK and he was documenting his journey up to Scotland when viewers worked out his location.

Things quickly turned, with a legion of fans mobbing the vehicle he was travelling in. Soon, the crowd was hitting on the windows and surrounding the streamer.

Speed Gets Attacked By Fans During IRL STREAM 💀 www.youtube.com

iShowSpeed said in the clip: “Yo, Scotland’s hella f****** lit man, holy s***balls! Look at f****** Scotland!”

Then, some of the people began climbing on top of the vehicle, sparking fears inside the car.

One of the people in the car told him: “Careful, they’re on the car.”

“They’re on the f****** car!” the streamer said. “Oh my god. Holy sh**.”

Thankfully, the clip shows the vehicle making its way clear of the crowd, showing the fans in their dozens watching Speed leave.

It bore more than a passing resemblance to a recent incident involving fellow streamer Kai Cenat. On 5 August, Kai held a huge giveaway at Union Square that saw gaming consoles given away.

More than 6,000 people were said to have attended the event which soon turned sour. Footage showed teens damaging cars, throwing objects, fighting and blasting fire extinguishers.

The NYPD arrested 65 people, including 30 minors, on counts from disorderly conduct to assaulting a police officer.

