IShowSpeed confronts his father for viral ‘IShowMeat’ video

IShowSpeed has hit out at his dad after he sang about his “IShowMeat” wardrobe malfunction.

The 18-year-old appeared on a TikTok Live stream, where he saw the video of his father singing about the incident. The YouTuber was live streaming to 24,000 fans when he inadvertently revealed his privates.

Since then, footage of his dad saying about the viral hashtag “IShowMeat” has been widely circulated online – and given that his son has opened up about the impact the incident had taken on his mental health, it’s not surprising that he wasn’t impressed.

IShowSpeed, real name Darren Jason Watkins Jr, decided to call up his father after seeing the clip and confront him on his behaviour.

Speaking on the livestream, IShowSpeed said: “I'm calling my dad, there's no way! Chat, is this actually real, bro? Like, dead*ss, is this real, is this f***ing real? 'Cus I am about to dead*ss call my dad right now! I swear to god wallahi, I'm not trolling bro."





He then questioned his father about the song he’d been filmed singing, which went: "I show the meat, to make you feel complete.”

His father denied that he had been mocking his son with the song, and instead claiming that he’d been trying to take the heat off him.

“I wasn't calling you that, I was calling myself that,” he said. “They're clipping out the wrong part, I was saying that 'I am...' I was trying to take the heat off you. I am looking out for you man."

It comes after IShowSpeed returned to streaming and addressed the incident, saying: The streamer has since returned to the platform and addressed the "embarrassing moment," and how it's impacted him mentally.

"These past days and hours, I've been suffering very mentally, genuinely," he told viewers. "At the end of the day, I'm still a human being."

