A photo of two of Boris Johnson’s last remaining supporters Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries standing together outside Number 10 has been turned into an instant meme.

The photo of the Johnson loyalists was taken this morning at 10 Downing Street where the pair held an announcement to say they are both backing foreign secretary Liz Truss in the Conservative leadership contest.

Dorries, the Culture Secretary, and, Rees-Mogg, Brexit Minister, stood side by side as they laid out their support for Truss, but little did they know that they were inspiring a new meme.

Screengrabs from the announcement have been turned into hilarious jokes online, with one Twitter user comparing them to the two figures in the famous 1930 American Gothic painting by artist Grant Wood.

They posted a side-by-side of the two images, along with the caption: “Great Britain Gothic.”

Another Twitter user poked fun at another recent meme of a couple at a pro-choice rally with a sign reading, “We will adopt your baby”.

Writer Mollie Goodfellow joked: “ANGER from local mother as her son is EXCLUDED from school for dressing as a Victorian poor house owner AGAINST school uniform policy.”



Someone else said the image looked like the result of an AI that creates images from text descriptions.

They wrote: “Dall-E 2 prompt: ‘American Gothic in the style of a news broadcast featuring Conservative party MPs’.”

One person compared them to characters from Little Britain, while another channelled Only Fools and Horses writing: “‘Play it nice and cool Mogg, nice and cool…’.”







We'll end on this rather cheeky one.

















