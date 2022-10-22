A man's unique food combination has sparked a debate online after he shared a photo of the unusual comfort food on a popular Reddit forum.

"Behold my post-gig creation," he wrote, alongside the questionable culinary creation of a Jaffa cake topped with a slice of cheddar cheese. He later described it as tasting "not too bad," comparing it to "cheese and fruit cake, but with a slightly citrusy aftertaste and a lot less stodgy."

The bizarre post sent Redditors into a spiral – and we're not surprised.

One offended user immediately turned to the comments saying they "rang the police," before a second jumped in and said: "This is a job for the food police, not the f***ing police."

Another advised the man to "have a word with yourself mate, for all of our sakes."

Attention soon turned to the cheese, with one witty user commenting: "Holy f***balls, at least use a proper cheese slicer mate. What the hell did you cut those with? An old boot?"

The post encouraged one Redditor to confess his father's strange snack, consisting of Jaffa cakes and cucumber slices. He joked: "You and him are two peas in a pod that need to be locked up somewhere far away from civilisation."

Another empathised with the Reddit poster: "F*** the haters. My go-to is choc digestives with cheddar though."

Strangely, some were keen to try the cheesy concoction out for themselves.

One said, "I'd absolutely eat this without hesitation," with another adding: "I’m trying this as soon as humanly possible."

A third reiterated: "I actually wouldn’t mind having ago."

