Jake Paul spars with a sex toy to prove he has 'no days off' – leaving people confused

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul likes to get into sparring matches with a dildo to show that he has “no days off” from training, it seems.

On Christmas Day (25 December), Paul took to his official Twitter to share a bizarre clip with his followers.

“No days off. Keeping my reflexes sharp. Merry Christmas,” he captioned the post.

In the video, Paul can be seen ducking and weaving as he punches the sex toy perched up on a countertop.

Someone in the background of the video can also be heard calling out to him to get his attention.

“Jake, I’m trying to give you a Christmas present,” a young woman said as she walked up to him to hand him a festive gift bag.

“Oh, sorry,” Paul replied as he accepted the gift.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Once people saw the clip, it was safe to say they commented out of pure bewilderment and confusion as they made jokes about the scene.

One person on Twitter wrote: “Defending yourself against a potential rubber dick attack is key to survival.”

“Breaking: Jake Paul spotted beating his meat on the internet for millions to watch. Unfortunately for him, he was unable to finish because someone walked in,” another added.

A third wrote: “Am I high right now, or do y’all see what I’m seeing [?]”

In other Jake Paul news, he revealed that he plans to go head to head with former professional kickboxer and controversial social media star Andrew Tate in a boxing match.

In November, Paul shareda video on Twitter of himself squaring up against Tate in a ring, teasing that the two are gearing up for a fight.

This news of a potential match comes as a surprise to fans because the two had been involved in a public exchange about fighting each other, but no match was confirmed.

Who knows? Maybe we'll be in for a surprise.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

