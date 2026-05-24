James Bond casting begins as Idris Elba addresses long-running speculation

Casting for the new James Bond has officially begun, with all eyes now on who will step into the role of 007 following Daniel Craig’s departure.

Social media speculation has run wild over the past few months, with an influx of names entering the conversation, including Theo James, Tom Hardy, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Another name that has remained a frequent talking point is Idris Elba, who has been the subject of Bond casting rumours for years.

However, Elba has now poured cold water on the speculation while promoting his new film Masters of the Universe.

Speaking to People at the Los Angeles premiere, the 53-year-old was asked about his name repeatedly surfacing in James Bond discussions.

"My name’s not getting thrown out, no way," Idris quipped. "They’re going younger. And I wish them all the luck of the world. I can’t wait — it’s going to be amazing."

He went on to suggest that he was never in the Bond race to begin with.

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The Bond rumours surrounding Elba have been circulating for well over a decade, dating back as far as 2011.

At one point, when asked by NPR whether he would be interested in taking on a Bond role, Elba said he'd "definitely consider it".

"I just don’t want to be the Black James Bond. Sean Connery wasn’t the Scottish James Bond, and Daniel Craig wasn’t the blue-eyed James Bond. So if I played him, I don’t want to be called the Black James Bond," he added.

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